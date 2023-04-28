Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CFO Sells $3,919,635.88 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andre Schulten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.70.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

