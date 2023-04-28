Daniel S. Frey Sells 37,316 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $180.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.