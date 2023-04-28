Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells $7,721,612.50 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snap-on Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $259.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.14. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.86.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,645,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

