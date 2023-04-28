First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the March 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NXTG stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97. The company has a market capitalization of $431.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $72.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
