First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the March 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NXTG stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97. The company has a market capitalization of $431.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $72.34.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

About First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 31,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.