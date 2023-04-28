Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ionic Brands Stock Performance

Shares of IONKF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ionic Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Ionic Brands

Ionic Brands Corp., through its subsidiaries, extracts, manufactures, brands, and distributes cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products in Washington and Oregon. The company provides cannabis oils and concentrates, infusions, and distillates; vaporizers; and hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc.

