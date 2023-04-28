Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ionic Brands Stock Performance
Shares of IONKF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ionic Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About Ionic Brands
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ionic Brands (IONKF)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.