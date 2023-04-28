Roku Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 89,512 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 34% compared to the average volume of 67,003 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Roku by 579.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,747 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 23.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,323 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,612,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.73. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

