Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the March 31st total of 2,399,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Toro Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOEYF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Toro Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

