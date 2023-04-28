Truist Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 21,437 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 107% compared to the typical volume of 10,345 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

