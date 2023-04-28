Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 85,429 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 26% compared to the average volume of 67,675 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 581,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,691,000 after purchasing an additional 52,881 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20,900.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.99.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

