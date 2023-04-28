Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,638 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 847,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JGGC opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.