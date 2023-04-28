Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 98.0% in April

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLAKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $10.55 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Featured Stories

