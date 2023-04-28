CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Down 99.3% in April

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the March 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.14.

CAIXY stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.04.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

