CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Down 99.3% in April

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the March 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.14.
CaixaBank Stock Up 5.0 %
CAIXY stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.47.
CaixaBank Increases Dividend
CaixaBank Company Profile
CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CaixaBank (CAIXY)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.