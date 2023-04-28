Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the March 31st total of 691,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,565,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. B. Riley Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.37% of Minim as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINM stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. Minim has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

