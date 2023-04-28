Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Decreased by Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

