Brokers Issue Forecasts for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IDYA. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $898.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

