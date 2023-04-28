Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $145.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.57. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.