McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $325.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from $320.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s stock opened at $294.72 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $295.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.89. The firm has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

