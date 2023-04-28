Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $130.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $129,525,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 109.0% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 433.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 43,928 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
