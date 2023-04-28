Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $130.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $129,525,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 109.0% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 433.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 43,928 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

