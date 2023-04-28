JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,036.26 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,047.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,643.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,559.78.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.