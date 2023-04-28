Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,200.00 at TD Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,036.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,643.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,559.78. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,047.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

