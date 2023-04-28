Credit Suisse Group Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $135.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $136.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.57. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,209,164 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

