Comparing Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) and Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westamerica Bancorporation and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 0 0 2.00 Citigroup 1 9 7 0 2.35

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.63%. Citigroup has a consensus price target of $54.74, indicating a potential upside of 16.38%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Citigroup.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

76.7% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Citigroup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $266.88 million 4.04 $122.03 million $5.20 7.71 Citigroup $101.08 billion 0.90 $14.85 billion $7.17 6.56

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 47.95% 23.10% 1.98% Citigroup 12.96% 7.84% 0.60%

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services. The Institutional Clients Group segment provides corporate, institutional, public sector and high-net-worth clients around the world with a full range of wholesale banking products and services. This segment includes fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance and securities services. The Corporate and Other segment includes certain unallocated costs of global staff functions, other corporate expenses and unallocated global operations and technology expenses, Corporate Treasury, certain North America and international legacy consumer loan portfolios, other legacy assets,

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.