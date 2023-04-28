StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Culp stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Culp has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Culp will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

