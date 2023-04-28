Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Raised by Wedbush

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

