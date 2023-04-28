Brokerages Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) PT at $69.30

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $437,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,984.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $223,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,820. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.