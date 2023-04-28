Contrasting Real Good Food (RGF) & Its Rivals

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Real Good Food to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of Real Good Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Real Good Food shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Real Good Food and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 0 2 0 3.00 Real Good Food Competitors 295 1153 1344 30 2.39

Profitability

Real Good Food presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.67%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 14.75%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Real Good Food and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food -7.76% -35.02% -2.30% Real Good Food Competitors -189.53% -26.55% -13.27%

Volatility & Risk

Real Good Food has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Good Food’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Real Good Food and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food $141.59 million -$10.98 million -2.12 Real Good Food Competitors $7.98 billion $587.59 million 35.03

Real Good Food’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food. Real Good Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Real Good Food competitors beat Real Good Food on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

