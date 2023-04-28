Financial Survey: Citizens (NYSE:CIA) versus FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO)

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens -2.85% -10.21% -0.41% FOXO Technologies N/A -18,881.06% -90.78%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Citizens and FOXO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens and FOXO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $232.52 million 0.45 -$6.64 million ($0.13) -16.31 FOXO Technologies $511,000.00 26.55 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

Citizens has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Citizens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Citizens shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FOXO Technologies beats Citizens on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents. The Home Service Insurance segment focuses on the life insurance needs of the middle- and lower-income markets. The company was founded by Harold Eugene Riley in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

