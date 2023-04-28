Brokerages Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Target Price at $68.11

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.61. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.