Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $41.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARMK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Aramark by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,574,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,943,000 after buying an additional 1,602,805 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $3,014,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Aramark by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth $849,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Aramark by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

