Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $46.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCRGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on XNCR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 4,069 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $127,847.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 4,069 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $127,847.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $89,920.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,740 shares of company stock worth $739,628. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Xencor by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,690,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after buying an additional 744,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $14,034,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after acquiring an additional 488,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 405,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

