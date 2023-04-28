Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $46.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on XNCR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Xencor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 4,069 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $127,847.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 4,069 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $127,847.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $89,920.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,740 shares of company stock worth $739,628. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Xencor Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Xencor by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,690,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after buying an additional 744,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $14,034,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after acquiring an additional 488,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 405,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.