Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Receives GBX 3,985.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,985.71 ($49.78).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.69) to GBX 4,890 ($61.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($52.45) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.70) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.72) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.71) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,673 ($45.87) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,381.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,601.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,633.88. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,363 ($42.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,047 ($50.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,508 ($43.81) per share, with a total value of £8,278.88 ($10,339.55). Insiders acquired 712 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,100 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

