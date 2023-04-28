Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives GBX 237.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.40 ($2.96).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.96) to GBX 217 ($2.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 270 ($3.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.06) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.56) to GBX 295 ($3.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.