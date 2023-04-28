Analysts Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Target Price at $47.66

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 68.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $369,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Stock Up 1.3 %

UDR stock opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 164.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 672.00%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

