MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $115.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.22. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

