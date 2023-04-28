NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $41.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 29.84%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

