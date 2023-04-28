Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $87.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $110.79. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

