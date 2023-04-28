Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $87.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.44.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $110.79. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,821 shares of company stock worth $7,749,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
