NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives $134.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $125.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $76,899,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Baker Chad R lifted its position in NIKE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 78,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 639,308 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $78,374,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 35.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

