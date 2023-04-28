Brokerages Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Price Target at $57.92

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.23.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 45,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $2,452,374.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,926,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,222,643. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Masco Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 105.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. Masco has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

