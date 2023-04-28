Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives $13.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DB. Bank of America lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.5 %

DB opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

See Also

