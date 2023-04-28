Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $87.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.34.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Articles

