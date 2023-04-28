Brokerages Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price at $48.94

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.94.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after purchasing an additional 812,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $19,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 638,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 263,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Articles

