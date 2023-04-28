Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) PT at GBX 68

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 68 ($0.85).

LLOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 2.2 %

LLOY stock opened at GBX 47.77 ($0.60) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lloyds Banking Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 285,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £136,951.68 ($171,039.94). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

