UBS Group Raises Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $22.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 141.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

