Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNA. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.33.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock opened at $259.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $263.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.14.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,482 shares of company stock valued at $18,439,132 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.