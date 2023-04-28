StockNews.com Lowers SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SITE. Loop Capital upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.70.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $165.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,920,000 after buying an additional 566,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,373,000 after buying an additional 29,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,237,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,917,000 after acquiring an additional 50,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,758,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.