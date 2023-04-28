Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $65.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $64.18. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $127.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2023 earnings at $31.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $78.58 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $37.78 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,911.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,708.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,639.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,559.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,240.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $97.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,721.85.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

