Raymond James Weighs in on North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $171.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.05 million.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,109,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,209 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 833,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 349,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after buying an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 956.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 173,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.