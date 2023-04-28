Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $245.67 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.58. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,770. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

