Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

COF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.25.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $134.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

