Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Green Plains Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Plains in a report issued on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Green Plains’ FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of GPRE opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

